DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – MARCH 06: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during the Grapefruit League spring training game at Dunedin Stadium on March 06, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally made the move which has been anticipated by baseball fans everywhere. That’s right, they have made the call to top MLB prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will leave the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons after an extremely short stint. Guerrero Jr. will join the Jays looking to make an instant impact in a team that is going through a total rebuild. After a tough start to the year, Toronto will look to the young star to make a mark right off of the bat and help them contend in the deadly AL East.

Guerrero Jr. was signed by the Blue Jays organization way back in 2015. At just 16-years-old, he signed a $3.9 million deal while ranked as the top international free agent by many in the industry. After just over three years in the Blue Jays farm system, Guerrero Jr. will now get his eagerly awaited opportunity to hit at the MLB level.

Starting off the year at Advanced-A Dunedin, it was not long until he was promoted. Guerrero was quickly sent to Triple-A Buffalo, a level at which he dominated last year. The hot prospect tallied 72 RBI and 20 HR in the 2018 season with four different farm teams. Playing a total of 95 games, he showed he was for real. He maintained a .336 BA over his 30 game span with Triple-A Buffalo. He has the stuff to become a superstar in MLB, and his impact should be imminent.

Future for Toronto

This call up will mark a new era for the Blue Jays. With the likes of Bo Bichette and other hopeful prospects, Toronto’s future looks to be in very good hands. If they can continue to develop their younger players and bring them through correctly, the sky could be the limit for this ballclub. Especially when your prospects are headed by the phenom that is Guerrero.

Guerrero Will Fit In Straight Away

It will be interesting to see how the Jays put Guerrero Jr. into their line up. Obviously, he is a third baseman, and this is where he will make his mark. However, his bat will also be a significant one, which could be utilized from the designated hitter spot. With Brandon Drury acting as the day-to-day third baseman, there will be healthy competition for Guerrero Jr. and his teammates. However, playing time should not be an issue for Guerrero. This guy is a stud and should be able to show the world his potential as soon as possible.

