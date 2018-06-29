The first trade chip has fallen before the Trade Deadline as the Boston Red Sox have acquired first baseman Steve Pearce from the Toronto Blue Jays along with cash considerations. In exchange, the Blue Jays acquired shortstop Santiago Espinal. The teams have confirmed the deal

The #RedSox acquire first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce from the Toronto #BlueJays for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 29, 2018

We have acquired SS Santiago Espinal from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 29, 2018

Player Profiles

Pearce was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 8th round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He would only wait two years before making it to the big leagues, playing in 22 games and hitting a .294 batting average. In his first three years in MLB, Pearce would go back and forth from AAA to MLB. In 2011, Pearce finally made the Pirates Opening Day roster for the first time. He would play in 50 games that year, hitting a .202 batting average. After that year, Pearce would sign a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on December 15th, 2011. After not seeing any MLB action with the Twins, Pearce was released by the team on March 27th, 2012.

Two days later, Pearce would be signed by the New York Yankees. The Yankees would trade Pearce to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations on June 2nd, 2012. On July 28th, 2012, Pearce would be claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros. Less than a month later, Pearce would be on his way back to New York as the Yankees reacquired him for cash considerations. But Pearce would go to another familiar setting when he was claimed off waivers by the Orioles. In 2014, while with the Orioles, Pearce would play a career-high 102 games, hitting a .293 batting average with 21 homeruns and 49 RBI. After his second stop in Baltimore, which lasted three years, Pearce would sign a one year, $4.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

But he would be traded to Baltimore in exchange for Jonah Heim. After finishing out the year with the Orioles, Pearce would sign a two year, $12.5 million contract with the Blue Jays. So far this season, Pearce is hitting a .291 batting average with four homeruns and 16 RBI.

Espinal, a 23 year old shortstop was playing for the A+ team in Boston, hitting a .314 batting average.

Trade Analysis

For Pearce, there is a chance he could start right away. After the Red Sox released Hanley Ramirez, it will be either Pearce or Mitch Moreland competing for the starting first baseman job. This fills the hole the Red Sox had at this position as well. For the Blue Jays, this could be a sign of things to come regarding their activity at the Trade Deadline. The team is clearly looking to rebuild and Pearce is the first domino to fall. But now, Pearce will play for a competitive team and add that depth Boston needs.

