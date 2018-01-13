in action against the at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 2-1.

Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson reached an agreement on a one-year, $23 million deal to avoid arbitration. The contract represents the largest one year deal ever for a player eligible for arbitration.

#BlueJays and Josh Donaldson avoid arbitration, settle at $23 million, per source. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 12, 2018

Blue Jays Keep Josh Donaldson

Donaldson was drafted with the 48th overall pick in the supplemental first round of the 2007 June Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs. However, Donaldson did not play a game for the organization as he, along with pitcher Sean Gallagher and left fielders Matt Murton and Eric Patterson, were traded to the Oakland Athletics. In exchange, the Cubs acquired pitchers Chad Gaudin and Rich Harden. Donaldson would have to wait three years for his debut in MLB.

In his rookie year, despite only playing 14 games, Donaldson batted .156, with one home run and four RBI. Donaldson played the 2011 season on the Athletics Triple-A team, the Sacramento River Cats.

The season after, Donaldson would convert from catcher to third baseman. During that season, Donaldson hit .241, with nine home runs and 33 RBI. In 2013, Donaldson finished fourth in MVP voting. Then, in 2014, Donaldson was named to his first All-Star Game and finished eighth in MVP voting. During the 2014 offseason, Donaldson would be traded again, this time to the Blue Jays. In exchange, the Athletics acquired pitchers Sean Nolin and Kendall Graveman, third baseman Brett Lawrie, and shortstop Franklin Barreto.

In his first year in Toronto, Donaldson won the MVP Award, was named to another All-Star game, and won a Silver Slugger. Over the course of his career, Donaldson has won an MVP, two Silver Slugger Awards, and been named to two All-Star games. His career statistics include a .277 batting average, 174 home runs, and 528 RBI.

