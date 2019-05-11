ST. PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 10: Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (20) delivers a pitch during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays on May 10, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed their top starting pitcher on the injured list. Tyler Glasnow will miss four to six weeks after suffering an arm injury during last night’s game. Glasnow left the game and was diagnosed as having a mild forearm strain. This is a crushing injury to the Rays.

#Rays say Glasnow expected to miss 4-6 weeks — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 11, 2019

The Impact of Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow was having a breakout season. His 1.86 ERA was leading the American League. Equally impressive was his 0.910 WHIP. In fact, Glasnow was outpitching teammate and defending American League Cy Young pitcher Blake Snell. The two pitchers, along with Charlie Morton, have formed a very formidable trio as the Rays raced out of the gate into first place.

The early report on the injury is encouraging, as the Rays have said Glasnow will be shut down for seven to ten days to heal before the Rays will begin to rebuild his stamina. If this is the case, then the Rays and Glasnow will have dodged a bullet.

The Impact on the Rays

The Rays started the season hot and vaulted into first place. The defending champion Boston Red Sox struggled early on and have now fought their way back over .500. The New York Yankees have been decimated by injuries but have continued to win games. While still dealing with injuries, the Yankees have managed to close to within a half-game of the Rays for first place.

The Rays have not announced how they intend to fill Glasnow’s spot in the rotation. Over the years, the Rays have shown to be a resourceful organization whether dealing with injuries or players leaving via free agency. Consequently, it is possible that the Rays will just piece together innings when Glasnow’s rotation spot comes up.

The roster move the Rays made when placing Glasnow on the injured list did not include bringing up a pitcher. It is entirely possible that the Rays don’t know how they will handle this injury. We will have to wait until Glasnow’s turn in the rotation comes up to see what the Rays do.

We’ve activated Travis d’Arnaud, and recalled Andrew Velazquez from Durham. Nick Ciuffo has been optioned to Durham, and Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day IL.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/2Kpu4PSa23 — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 11, 2019

