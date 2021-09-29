The St. Louis Cardinals continued their massive hot streak on Tuesday in winning their 17th straight game. In the process, St. Louis clinched a playoff spot in the National League.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals improved to a record of 88 wins and 69 losses with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, What is remarkable is that at the start of this remarkable Cardinals’ winning streak is that they were only two games above the .500 mark. Now they are 17 games above .500.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright was solid on the mound as he had a quality start. The native of Brunswick, GA, only gave up two earned runs in six innings of work. He also had four strikeouts compared to two walks and gave up seven hits.

Wainwright’s last two years on the mound for the Cardinals have been terrific. Last year he had an earned run average of 3.15 with two complete games, This year Wainwright has an earned run average of 3.05 with three complete games.

One of Wainwright’s most noteworthy statistics is the fact he has thrown 27 complete games in his career. That is something that is unheard of in this era of Major League Baseball. In 2021, Wainwright’s complete games came in a 2-1 Cardinals loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on April 26, in a 9-1 Cardinals win over the Atlanta Braves on June 20, and in a 4-0 Cardinals shutout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 11. This was Wainwright’s 11th career shutout.

Also in 2021, Wainwright has a record of 17 wins and seven losses. In 32 games and 206 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 168 hits, 70 earned runs, and 50 walks, along with 174 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.06.

Offensively for the Cardinals on Tuesday, nine different Cardinals registered a hit, with Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill recording two hits each. The Cardinals will be one of two wildcard teams in the National League. The other will be either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.

