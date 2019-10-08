Yadier Molina does throat-slash gesture, epic bat flip after game-winner (Video)

It began in Game 1, and has only continued to progress since. And given that the Cardinals were facing elimination in Game 4 on Monday, it wasn’t expected to simmer down anytime soon.
Sure enough, it didn’t.
Yadier Molina, who has been in the center of it all, delivered a walkoff sacrifice fly to give his team a 5-4 victory in the 10th inning on Monday, forcing a Game 5, and he let the Braves know about it. Not only did he flip his bat into oblivion, but he also did a throat-slash gesture in their direction.
It’s safe to say Yadi will be ready for Game 5 on Wednesday.
