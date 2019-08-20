Dakota Hudson masterful as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-0 in key National League Central Division matchup

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson of Chattanooga, Tennessee had a game for the ages on Monday night in a 3-0 Cardinals win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. Hudson threw 111 pitches and did not give up a hit over six and two thirds innings pitched as a starter.

In a year where hitting has dominated Major League Baseball, Hudson’s achievement was noteworthy. Of the 111 pitches Hudson threw, 64 were strikes. He did have four walks in the contest, but to limit a Brewers squad that had 20 hits just two nights earlier against the Washington Nationals to zero hits, is something that needs to be written about.

As a team, the Cardinals did give up one hit over the nine innings. Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos gave up a ground rule double to Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal in the eighth inning. The Cardinals also had one error as Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia reached on base due to an error by Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, which also came in the eighth inning.

On the season, Hudson has a record of 12 wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.63. He also has 104 strikeouts compared to 63 walks in 134 innings pitched. Hudson also saw his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) be lowered from 1.55 to 1.51 with the win.

The reason why Hudson’s WHIP total has been high in 2019 is because he has given up 139 hits in 134 innings pitched. However whatever Hudson has been doing lately, it has worked. Even in Hudson’s prior performance to Monday he was masterful, as he gave up five hits and zero earned runs in six innings in a 6-0 Cardinals win over the Kansas City Royals on August 14.

With the win, the Cardinals now lead the Chicago Cubs by half a game and the Brewers by three games in the National League Central. The Cardinals record is 66 wins and 57 losses.