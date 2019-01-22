Bird Law presents… Word from the Warm-Up (A Podcast Series)

With podcast co-host, Adam Butler on the scene at the 2019 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up, he was able to collect more press conference audio than we could ever fully cover in any single episode. And so, for your listening pleasure, we will be providing full audio from all of the press conferences that Adam was able to record.
‘Word from the Warm-Up’ release schedule:
Mon. 1/21, 6PM – Alex Reyes
Tues. 1/22, 6AM – Mike Shildt
Tues. 1/22 4PM – Tyler O’Neill
Wed. 1/23 6AM – Paul Goldschmidt
Wed. 1/23 4PM – Dexter Fowler
Thurs. 1/24 6AM – John Mozeliak
Thurs. 1/24 4PM – Austin Gomber
Fri. 1/25 6AM – Andrew Miller
Fri. 1/25 4PM – Jordan Hicks
Sat. 1/26 8AM – Jack Flaherty
Sat. 1/26 1PM – Tyler Webb
Sun. 1/27 8AM – Miles Mikolas
Sun. 1/27 1PM – Jose Adolis Garcia
Mon. 1/28 6AM – (Bird Law Winter Warm-Up Review Episode)
Mon. 1/28 4PM – Michael Girsch
Tues. 1/29 6AM – Matt Carpenter
Tues. 1/29 4PM – John Brebbia & Chasen Shreve
Wed. 1/30 6AM – Bill DeWitt, Jr.
Wed. 1/30 4pm – Paul DeJong
Thurs. 1/31 6AM – Yadier Molina
Thurs. 1/31 4PM – Dakota Hudson
Fri. 2/1 6AM – Harrison Bader
Fri. 2/1 4pm – Kolten Wong
Sat. 2/2 8AM – Michael Wacha
Sat. 2/2 1PM – Mike Mayers
Sun. 2/3 8AM – Adam Wainwright
Sun. 2/3 1PM – Carlos Martinez
