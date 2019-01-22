Bird Law presents… Word from the Warm-Up (A Podcast Series)

Bird Law is proud to present theseries.

With podcast co-host, Adam Butler on the scene at the 2019 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up, he was able to collect more press conference audio than we could ever fully cover in any single episode. And so, for your listening pleasure, we will be providing full audio from all of the press conferences that Adam was able to record.

‘Word from the Warm-Up’ release schedule:

Mon. 1/21, 6PM – Alex Reyes

Tues. 1/22, 6AM – Mike Shildt

Tues. 1/22 4PM – Tyler O’Neill

Wed. 1/23 6AM – Paul Goldschmidt

Wed. 1/23 4PM – Dexter Fowler

Thurs. 1/24 6AM – John Mozeliak

Thurs. 1/24 4PM – Austin Gomber

Fri. 1/25 6AM – Andrew Miller

Fri. 1/25 4PM – Jordan Hicks

Sat. 1/26 8AM – Jack Flaherty

Sat. 1/26 1PM – Tyler Webb

Sun. 1/27 8AM – Miles Mikolas

Sun. 1/27 1PM – Jose Adolis Garcia

Mon. 1/28 6AM – (Bird Law Winter Warm-Up Review Episode)

Mon. 1/28 4PM – Michael Girsch

Tues. 1/29 6AM – Matt Carpenter

Tues. 1/29 4PM – John Brebbia & Chasen Shreve

Wed. 1/30 6AM – Bill DeWitt, Jr.

Wed. 1/30 4pm – Paul DeJong

Thurs. 1/31 6AM – Yadier Molina

Thurs. 1/31 4PM – Dakota Hudson

Fri. 2/1 6AM – Harrison Bader

Fri. 2/1 4pm – Kolten Wong

Sat. 2/2 8AM – Michael Wacha

Sat. 2/2 1PM – Mike Mayers

Sun. 2/3 8AM – Adam Wainwright

Sun. 2/3 1PM – Carlos Martinez

