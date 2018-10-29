Top Cards on Twitter 2018: The Write-Ins

Before we get any farther in this series, I have to say a huge thank you to all those that participated this year. The response was overwhelming. I mean, look at the history of respondents in this series, now in its fourth year:

[table]

Year, Responses

2015, 26

2016, 42

2017, 43

2018, 116

[/table]

So we had more people give their opinions this year than all the past three years combined. How crazy is that? I appreciate everyone that participated and all those that shared it to expand the reach.

With that many responses, it’s probably not surprising that we had a number of write-ins. Many of these should have already been on the form and all of them will be next year, assuming their Twitter account is still active. It seemed easiest to put all of these in their own post. So let’s list them out!

[table]

Place, Handle, Points, Max, Min, # Ballots

168, thegodfaubel, 1, 1, 1, 1

168, ClubShildt8, 1, 1, 1, 1

168, bestfanstl, 1, 1, 1, 1

167, sportshuman, 6, 6, 6, 1

[/table]

I assume that the bestfanstl write-in was for that Best Fans St. Louis account, but even if it was I’m not going to link to it. I think by now we all know what kind of account that is. ClubShildt8 is actually the new incarnation of kluttz_fan, who was on the form last year and finished 63rd. I didn’t realize that he had changed his account name, otherwise he’d have been on the list with everyone else.

[table]

Place, Handle, Points, Max, Min, # Ballots

155, tim_standstill, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, stout_jonathan9, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, stlupdates491, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, SilverTown_707, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, Patrickb2315, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, mmg49072, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, KeeferDeanRoach, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, JoeTrezz, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, ConwaysLilBro, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, cardsfan420, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, CardinalsRant_, 7, 7, 7, 1

155, CardinalMetrics, 7, 7, 7, 1

151, TravisJanik, 8, 8, 8, 1

151, lau56, 8, 8, 8, 1

151, KSCardFan51, 8, 8, 8, 1

151, JimGrundy13, 8, 8, 8, 1

[/table]

Some of these folks I’ve gotten to know during the year, either through interactions or playing The Cardinal Six. JoeTrezz was the MLB.com replacement for Jenifer Langosch as she was out on maternity leave and if I’d remembered that, I’d have added him to the list. Trezza did a very nice job covering the Cardinals while Langosch was away. I don’t think you’ll find a bigger Yadier Molina fan out there than stlupdates491. I’m a little surprised Larry Underwood didn’t get a few more write-ins (or that, as I keep saying, he wasn’t already on the list.) Finally, you have to appreciate someone who references legendary facial hair like KeeferDeanRoach does with his Twitter name, Scott Spiezio’s Soul Patch.

[table]

Place, Handle, Points, Max, Min, # Ballots

144, TheRedbirdWay, 9, 9, 9, 1

144, SuspectsMusial, 9, 9, 9, 1

144, PoppaSwope, 9, 9, 9, 1

144, missourisports, 9, 9, 9, 1

144, inlovewthesalsa, 9, 9, 9, 1

144, Cardsnationjnky, 9, 9, 9, 1

144, ArchCityMedia, 9, 9, 9, 1

133, stlfanbc7, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, retrosimba, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, NChill17, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, KaranEsch, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, HoothTrevor, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, HighSock_Sunday, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, carameleyedgirl, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, cardsfanjake, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, birdsontheblack, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, Anti_Matheny, 10, 10, 10, 1

133, AaronArchCity, 10, 10, 10, 1

[/table]

This is the end of those that received just one vote. I can not believe that Mark Tomasik hasn’t been on here before–retrosimba is one of the best accounts out there as it shares Mark’s excellent posts. I have no idea how that slip up occurred. A couple of folks from that BOTB site, both the main account and NChill17, and you know there’s always good stuff there. Ben Cerutti (stlfanbc7) contributes there as well and I always enjoy interacting with him. Glad he’s on the list so I won’t overlook him next year. Also a former Conclave member there with HighSock_Sunday. A podcast (SuspectsMusial) and one of its hosts (AaronArchCity) plus the site they originate from (ArchCityMedia) all in the same chunk. Who’d have thought?

[table]

Place, Handle, Points, Max, Min, # Ballots

132, AugieNash, 14, 9, 5, 2

131, jleidner2, 16, 9, 7, 2

129, StephenBiscotti, 17, 10, 7, 2

129, QuinnSTLCards, 17, 10, 7, 2

127, DannyMacTV, 18, 10, 8, 2

127, briligerent, 18, 10, 8, 2

125, chuckbrownson, 20, 10, 10, 2

125, CardinalsChat18, 20, 10, 10, 2

124, Hustling_Yadi, 24, 9, 6, 3

123, GMGirsch, 28, 10, 8, 3

122, jmjones, 30, 10, 10, 3

121, IvesBaseballSTL, 32, 9, 7, 4

[/table]

OK, how in the world did I forget Danny Mac and Jeff Jones? Both of them provided amazing coverage of the Cardinals this year. Obviously we heard McLaughlin every night but Jones kept Twitter posted with plenty of breaking news. There are a number of folks in this section that I really am surprised I didn’t list (or that someone didn’t make sure to nominate when I asked for nominations in the middle of September). Mr. Ives and his legendary bow tie got the most write-ins, but I imagine most everyone here will make a significant jump up the standings next year when they are on the main form. (Also, I believe that jleidner2 may now be @610CardinalsFan.)

We had 50 write-ins, folks. Fifty! I never would have imagined we’d have that sort of feedback. Again, thanks to everyone that participated and next time, we’ll start getting into those that were actually on the list!