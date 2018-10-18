Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill weighs in on Patrick Peterson trade rumors

There’s a fire sale going on in Arizona, as the (1-5) Cardinals are tied for last place in the NFC West. The rebuild is fully on under a new regime and coaching staff, and a few veterans may be on the move leading up to the trade deadline.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s name has been mentioned, as it would make sense to give him the opportunity to play for a contender, but he seems happy in Arizona, and doesn’t appear to want to play for anyone else. Also, he’s been battling some injuries this season, and hasn’t been able to produce like we’re used to seeing from him.

Hybrid safety/linebacker Deone Bucannon also could be on the move, as he team’ s shift to a 4-3 defense minimizes his role on the defense. The former-first round draft pick hasn’t been used nearly as much as other teams would, so if the price is right, he could be on the way out.

The third-highest-paid player on payroll is star cornerback Patrick Peterson, who’ll make $11 million this season. Peterson could possibly net a first-round draft pick in return, and that’s why it’s been rumored that the team is shopping him. He can also return punts, with his explosive speed and playmaking ability. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was recently asked about the trade rumors, though, and he shot them down.

“Not true,” Bidwill said, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “I’ve seen the speculation. But it’s not happening. Not happening.”

There you have it, Cardinals fans. Peterson likely isn’t going anywhere.