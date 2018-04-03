Is It Too Early To Ask If Paul DeJong Is Going To Cooperstown?

I mean it’s probably way too soon to ask, right?

Then again…

On Easter Sunday, Mr. DeJong’s bat was risen!

He wasn’t done putting in work, though.

Paulie Power obviously didn’t want Danny Mac to think about that, shall we say, muted home run call on Sunday for too long.

So he got after it on Monday.

This guy.

Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals are 2-0 in games where Paul DeStrong barrels balls out of the field of play.

All you John Mozeliak haters might be in luck after all. I fully expect STL Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to press theft charges by July.

(Yes, I had to look up who the Circuit Attorney of STL was. No, I’m not sure that’s how these things work. Please don’t @ me, lawyers.)

Am I going to to sit here on a Monday and worry about Mike Matheny going 0-100 real quick with Jordan Hicks?

No.

Am I going to worry about everyone celebrating Dexter Fowler having a bloop hit like we just won MegaMillions?

Negative.

Am I going to try to figure out Kolten Wong for the 1,200th time?

Sorry.

I’m just going to sit here and wait patiently for the next Paul DeHammer moonstroke against the Brewers on Tuesday.

