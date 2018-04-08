Cardinals catcher charges Diamondbacks manager, benches clear

Sunday’s game between the Diamondbacks and Cardinals featured an extremely bizarre sequence of events.

It happened in the second inning, when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo went out to argue a questionable strike call with umpire Tim Timmons.

That wasn’t crazy, although what followed was. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina then got into it with Lovullo, and even went after him.

Benches then cleared, as you can see in the video below.

It was the first benches-clearing incident of the 2018 MLB season.