There’s Time Left This Off-Season, Jut Not A Lot Of Time

The Cardinals open spring training on FEB 13.

34 days from when this blog is posted, there will be real, live, professional baseball being practiced in Jupiter, Florida.

Here’s a list of the Cardinals transactions 1/3 of the way through the last full month of the off-season:

No pressure, Mr. Guilmet.

+++++

True, as we posted here last week, it seems like the free-agent market has hit a complete wall. And if you take into consideration the move to aquire Ozuna the Cardinals are – still – having one of the better off-seasons in baseball.

But…

When you’re running graphics like these during Blues games, ‘good’ off-seasons might not be enough:

Virtual high-five to the smartass at ESPN Midwest who cooked up this ‘Cardinals Rewind’.

+++++

As we’re all aware, the Cardinals have been completely and thoroughly owned by the Cubs the past two seasons, posting a 14-24 record (.368 win %).

The Cubs still have Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and plethora of other talented players that are well rested and (presumably) championship hangover free for 2018.

I thought we were all on the same page… that the Cardinals were the ones that needed to be doing the chasing this off-season.

Is that not the case?

Is there some confusion with the pecking order?

+++++

I’m not freaking out.

Yet.

But the promising start to this winter has slowly morphed into familiar talking points (like keeping the powder dry) being flung in the face of that 14-24 two season trend mentioned above.

There’s still time.

Just not as much as there was the week before. Or the week before that. Or the two weeks before that.

Photo: Philling You In