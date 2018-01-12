Cardinals Introduce Beer Terrace At Different Beer Stadium

Around March of 2017, I made a bet.

I’ll grant you it was a VERY stupid bet, but I made it.

I was at a bachelor party with a friend who is a huge Cubs fan. I am a Cardinals fan.

These two teams were meeting on opening day of 2017 and we decided to make a wager.

Not money, though. Something more embarrassing.

Both of us were attending another bachelor party a few months later in Denver and that’s when debts would be settled.

The stakes?

The loser would have to buy a complete uniform (cleats, stirrups, socks, pants, belt, jersey, batting gloves, cap & eye black) of the opposing team and wear it for 24 hours during said 2nd bachelor party.

Again, this was a very, very stupid thing to wager on a single baseball game.

Made even stupider by the fact that it was the very first game of the season.

I don’t know about you, but the most devastated I was with the Cardinals in 2017 is when Wilson Contreras hit a 3-run HR in the top of the 9th on opening day.

Conversely, the Randal Grichuk single that won the game (and bet)?

[embedded content]

Oh, BABY.

The reason I’m sharing this with you is because we decided to make the loser of this bet (who shall remain un-named) go to a Rockies game in said Cardinals uniform.

That’s a Cubs fan.

In a full Cardinals uniform.

At a Rockies game.

The looks he got? All the LULZ.

Don’t feel too bad for him, though. He embraced the absurdity of his situation and had a great night. Hell, he even took a few selfies with people that (somehow) thought he was a Cardinals player.

But in the background of that pic? That’s ‘The Rooftop’ at Coors Field.

Today the Cardinals sent out a press release about their own version of this stadium area/feature that will be called ‘Budweiser Terrace’.

If you’re a baseball purist, you’re going to LOATH about every single talking point that I’m about to cut and paste:

Multi-level social space that includes two full-service bars, social standing areas and lounge seating with a great view of the field, cozy cabana seating with urban garden accents on the concourse, plus an open air BBQ grill and a newly constructed covered performance stage. Full views of the playing field from each of the bar areas within Budweiser Terrace, allowing friends to mix and mingle all while taking in a Cardinals baseball game. Fans do NOT need a special ticket to access the Budweiser Terrace. There are no assigned seats. The seating and standing areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A perfect destination for pre-game and in-game entertainment with live bands and DJs taking the performance stage before the game as well as other special games and activities.

As a dude that was with people of various levels of baseball interest just a few months ago at a very similar set-up?

BIG thumbs up.

Here are the pics the Cardinals provided:

This won’t be for everyone.

And unlike in Denver where they use ‘The Roof’ to attract a crowd that would have never gone to a baseball game if they didn’t sell 10 dollar tickets to the space, this is going to be more of a value add to the stadium experience.

But…

I have a feeling this is going to be a hit for the fans that like baseball, but love a good party.

The Budweiser Terrace opens this season.

Just in time to double down?

