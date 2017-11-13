According To Google News, This Will Be The Best Cardinals Off-Season Ever

Jose de Jesus Ortiz wrote this AM in the Post-Dispatch that one trade alone isn’t going to get the job done for the ’18 Birds.

Totally agree.

So while I’m waiting for my ‘Welcome to STL, Gio‘ piece to get a second life when the Cardinals actually, you know, trade for Gio, I went over to Google News to pass the time too see if they’re in the mix for other guys we should know about.

Turns out he (nor I) were fully aware of the wave of awesomeness that’s about to wash over Cardinal Nation this off-season.

Like at all.

If we’re to believe our algorithmic overlords (which we have no reason to doubt)…

The deal for Stanton is all but done.

And what pairs well with the best slugger in the game? How about Charlie Blackmon? Who only led the NL in runs, hits, average, triples and total bases in 2017.

Cardinals won’t stop – can’t stop – though. And just like Gio another wildly underappreciated player (nationally) is finally going to get the love he deserves.

Pitching, though. It’s going to be tough replacing Lance Lynn and his reliable production. Unless you sign one of the low-key aces in MLB to pair with all the Cardinals already young pitching talent.

Don’t forget, we have already established that an elite closer in on the way. Seems like old news now, but it’s worth noting.

I took the liberty of filling out the opening day scorecard for Mr. Matheny.

And since we’re here, a look at the new rotation.

2018 LINEUP (Projected)

Charlie Blackmon (CF) Tommy Pham (LF) Giancarlo Stanton (RF) Manny Machado (3B) Paul DeJong (SS) Matt Carpenter (1B) Yadier Molina (C) Kolten Wong (2B)

2018 Rotation (Projected)

Carlos Martinez (SP) Chris Archer (SP) Anthony Reyes (SP) Luke Weaver (SP) Mike Wacha (SP) Greg Holland (C)

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling really good about this 2018 team.

REALLY GOOD.

Photo: clipartix