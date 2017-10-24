Jose Oquendo & Wille McGee Join 2018 Cardinals Coaching Staff

Jose Oquendo is returning as the #STLCards third-base coach. Willie McGee to join Major League coaching staff, as well. — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) October 23, 2017

So this happened today:

It’s hard to find anything that #STLCards Twitter is 100% in agreement on, but bringing Jose Oquendo back as third-base/defensive coach was met with universal acclaim.

Seriously.

#STLCards fans rejoice!!! Jose Oquendo is back as the team’s 3rd base coach in 2018. pic.twitter.com/0pOVoSie5P — Bernie Miklasz Show (@BernieShow) October 23, 2017

And then the Cards add this (slightly popular) guy, too?

[embedded content]

Not a bad Monday.

At all.

And since we’re already on YouTube, let’s go ahead and remember a couple other Willie moments.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Where do I get one of those parkas, BTW?

The off-season is off and running for the Cardinals.

