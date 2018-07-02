SEATTLE, WA – JULY 1: Dee Gordon #9 of the Seattle Mariners lays down a bunt during the sixth inning a game at Safeco Field on July 1, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 1-0. Gordon was thrown out at first base. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Dee Gordon

As we approach the mid-summer classic, the Seattle Mariners find themselves in a spot they are unfamiliar with. Sitting 23 games over .500, they are well on their way to making the playoffs. With that record, they have a number of players who are deserving of an All-Star nod. Let’s dive in and look at some of the players off the team who deserve to be 2018 MLB All-Stars.

Meet the Candidates

Jean Segura – SS

Segura might just be having the best season of his career so far, and might hit well enough to earn a batting title as well. Hitting .335 through July 1st, showing power and speed, with 31 extra base hits and 14 steals. The only issue for Segura is the shortstop position in the American League is very deep, as he sits at fifth in the voting as of June 29th.

Nelson Cruz – DH

When Cruz signed with the Mariners in 2015, many thought he would provide a couple years of good baseball. Not many thought it would be through all four years of his contract. Even though he has missed 15 games, Cruz still has put up 21 home runs and 51 RBI in only 70 games. Like Segura, Cruz is sitting at fifth in the voting as of June 29th.

Gordon has been exactly what the Mariners were hoping for when they acquired him, and maybe a little more. Currently leading the American League in stolen bases with 21, Gordon has helped keep the Mariners afloat by putting together tremendous production at second base amidst Robinson Cano’s suspension. Along with that comes a .288 batting average, and a threat on the bases the Mariners haven’t had in quite a while.

Mitch Haniger – OF

Haniger is putting together an incredible season. It isn’t enough to earn him a starting spot in the All-Star game, but his season is still good enough to earn him a trip to D.C. as part of the team. Tied for the second most RBI in all of baseball with 59, Haniger has provided extra punch to the Mariners lineup. To go along with the surprising RBI total, Haniger has matched last year’s home run number with 16. Not just on offense, Haniger is providing above-average defense in right field. Matching a career-high, Haniger already has nine outfield assists. Haniger is currently ninth in All-Star voting for outfielders, and deserves to be voted higher up the list.

James Paxton – SP

All Mariners fans were hoping for a full and healthy season from Paxton, and halfway through the season it’s looking good. (Go knock on wood, I’ll wait.) Having recorded his seventh double-digit strikeout game of the year, Paxton has been looking dominant as we turn to July. He has shown his incredible talent this year on multiple occasions. There are two starts that stand out above the others. First, in a 16 strikeouts through seven innings performance on May 2nd vs Oakland. Second, and more impressive, by tossing a no-hitter in his home country his next start against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 8th. Currently sixth in all of baseball, Paxton has tallied 145 strikeouts through only 111.2 innings. This puts him tied for fifth as a starter with 11.7 K/9.

James Pazos – RP

Very quietly, Pazos has been one of the best relievers in baseball this year. Through 28.1 innings and 33 appearances, Pazos has given up only six runs and four walks. With a 1.91 era and a 0.99 WHIP, the second James on the Mariners pitching staff deserves a trip to D.C. as well.

Edwin Diaz – CP

The most likely lock on the team for an All-Star selection, Sugar has been on fire. Edwin Diaz leads all of baseball with 30 saves, and it isn’t even close. He’s been bringing it every night, and it’s nasty as well. Diaz sits at second in all of baseball with 14.6 K/9, having recorded strikeouts in 38 of his 42 appearances. The ball has been staying in the park, as he has only given up two home runs, and come the ninth inning during the All-Star game, he has earned the right to toe the rubber and close the game.

Last Word

Although it would be a little crazy to see all of these players make it, they are all deserving. In the last 14 years, Seattle has only brought more than two players to the game once. Mariner’s fans are hoping that can change this year, with at least seven good candidates hoping to earn a trip. By the time the All-Star game comes around, the Seattle Mariners should have a good representation of talent present.

