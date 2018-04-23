Boston Red Sox Send Roenis Elias Back to Seattle

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox completed a minor trade to shake up the roster a bit. More than two years after acquiring him from the Seattle Mariners, the Sox today returned left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias to sender. In return, Boston will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations. Elias was a member of the 40-man roster; with his spot now open, the Red Sox are free to add a new face.

Elias, 29, has four years of major league experience but has yet to make a notable impact for any team. The Red Sox acquired him in 2016 in the trade that also brought Carson Smith to Boston in exchange for Wade Miley. Prior to his time in Boston, Elias logged almost 300 decent, if unspectacular innings for the Mariners. In 2014, he made 29 starts and finished with a 3.85 ERA. The next year, working mostly as a starter, but at times as a reliever, Elias saw his ERA rise to 4.14 and his innings total fall by almost 50.

His stock undeniably low, Elias was packaged with Smith and sent off to Boston. There, he made just four appearances for a grand total of eight innings. He allowed 11 earned runs and two homers in his 7.2 innings of work in 2016. His last appearance that year was August 14. The next time he took the mound for Boston was September 4, 2017, over a year later. It would also be his last. He recorded one out, a strikeout, and allowed a walk in a 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Elias, who will report to Triple-A Tacoma, could get another shot at starting for the Mariners. He never found a place with the Red Sox, but could reclaim one with Seattle. He may not make an impact, but the Mariners once saw something in him and may again. The Red Sox gain a roster spot, and it bears watching to see who they use it on.

