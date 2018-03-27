After coming up short with the Washington Nationals to win another ring, Jayson Werth will continue his quest for a second championship with the Seattle Mariners as it was announced today that he signed a minor league deal with the club.

Jayson Werth agrees to minor-league deal with Mariners, per @RyanDivish pic.twitter.com/5FesLnyZid — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) March 27, 2018

Werth’s Career Profile

Drafted in the first round of the 1997 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Werth would not play a game for the organization. Before the 2002 season, Werth was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitcher John Bale. He would spend two years in Toronto, hitting .234 with 16 RBI in 41 games. After his two years in Toronto, Werth was traded again, this time to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Jason Frasor. Werth would spend two years with the Dodgers, hitting .247 with 23 home runs and 90 RBI. Unfortunately, injuries plagued Werth during these years, causing him to miss the entire 2006 season.

After the missed season, Werth signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Werth ended up playing four years for the Phillies, hitting a .282 average with 95 home runs and 300 RBI. During his time with the Phillies, he won a World Series title in 2008, and he was also named an All-Star in 2009. After his time in Philadelphia, Werth signed a seven-year deal with the Nationals. During his time in Washington, Werth hit a .263 average with 109 home runs and 393 RBI. Werth’s career stats are quite impressive, hitting .267 with 229 home runs and 799 RBI.

Impact Of The Signing

For the Mariners, Werth is the offensive firehouse that they need. Not to mention they bring in someone who has experience winning a World Series championship, and has a desire to win another one. For the Nationals, they lose someone who not only is a fan favorite to fans, but someone who was a leader in the clubhouse, and a good mentor to some of the players. And it may be something that will persuade Bryce Harper to leave. But for now, Jayson Werth will look to lead his new team to the promise land.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on