The San Francisco Giants are in desperate need of outfield depth. While they have young, talented players on the roster to step in, adding veteran leadership is something that is greatly needed. They simply could not break camp with what they had.

Jon Heyman is reporting that the Giants have signed Gerardo Parra to a minor league contract. In making this move, they have taken a first step in addressing their outfield need.

In signing Parra, the Giants add an above average defensive outfielder who can play all three positions. Having a two-time Gold Glove winning outfielder will certainly help patrol the spacious Oracle Park.

Well Traveled Veteran

During his ten year major league career, Parra has .278 batting average with a .730 OPS. His best year at the plate came in 2015. Playing for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, Parra batted .291 with career high 14 home runs.

Throughout his career, Parra has seen time with the Brewers, Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and most recently the Colorado Rockies. Over the past three seasons, Parra has played in Colorado. With the Rockies he has seen times as both a starter and fourth outfielder on one of the best teams in the West. In these three seasons, he has batted .283 with 23 homers and a .320 on-base percentage.

Room for More Additions?

At 31-years-old Parra provides not only a solid bat that can slot into the middle of the lineup, but most importantly he gives leadership to the team that really needs it. In his ten year career, Parra has seen a lot and has a lot to offer to the young group in the Bay.

By adding Parra and not breaking the bank, the Giants are certain to both remain in the conversation to not only add other outfielders, but also add Bryce Harper. Though it is both a minor move and a minor league contract, expect Parra to not only break camp with the team, but also see significant time.

