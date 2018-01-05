DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 17: Hector Sanchez #44 of the San Diego Padres singles for a two RBI base hit to tie the in the eighth inning of a regular season MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the visiting San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants added depth to the organization Friday, bringing back a familiar face in catcher Hector Sanchez to go along with RHP Jose Valdez and infielder Chase d’Arnaud. The signings — all minor league deals — were first revealed on Twitter by Giants beat reporter Alex Pavlovic.

The Giants brought Hector Sanchez back, which makes the 2018 Giants better since they can’t be destroyed by San Diego’s Hector Sanchez again. Story: https://t.co/m39odFFS3T — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 5, 2018

Hector Sanchez

Sanchez spent parts of five seasons with the Giants from 2011-2015, contributing 13 home runs and 87 RBI in 244 career games wearing the orange and black. Most notably, Sanchez appeared in four games in the Giants 2012 World Series run. In the two years since his departure from San Francisco, the Maracay, Venezuela native split time between the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres.

Of Sanchez’ career-high eight home runs tallied last season in San Diego, four came against the Giants, suggesting he had a point to prove against his former club. Rejoining the Giants organization, Sanchez will enter Spring Training with heavy competition to tie down the third catcher spot on the club’s 40-man roster. Nick Hundley recently re-upped with San Francisco and is pegged to be Buster Posey‘s primary backup, with Trevor Brown and Aramis Garcia also in the picture.

Jose Valdez and Chase d’Arnaud

Valdez appeared in 14 big league games last season with the Padres and Los Angeles Angels, getting rocked for 17 earned runs in just 18 innings of work. But the 27-year-old has shown promise throughout his time in the minor leagues, with a career 3.36 MiLB ERA in 343 innings pitched. Meanwhile, d’Arnaud bounced around three different organizations in 2017, and will add depth to the Giants middle infield spots.

Despite adding veteran third baseman Evan Longoria to round out the infield, the Giants work is far from finished this winter. President Brian Sabean and GM Bobby Evans are still rumored to be interested in acquiring another impact outfield bat, having discussed the possibility of trading for Andrew McCutchen, Domingo Santana, and Billy Hamilton, or signing free agents J.D. Martinez, Jay Bruce, and Carlos Gonzalez.

