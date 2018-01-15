PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 26: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates acknowledges the fans with a curtain call after hitting a grand slam home run in the second inning during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on September 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The grand slam home run was the first of McCutchen’s career. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates has been traded to the San Francisco Giants. The deal is pending review of medical records, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. As Jon Heyman and Robert Murray of FanRag Sports tweeted, talks between the Giants and McCutchen intensified quickly leading up to the trade.

#SFGiants have agreed to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018

San Francisco Giants Acquire Andrew McCutchen

As reports start coming in, Alex Pavolic, Andrew Baggarly USA Today’s Bob Nightengale have tweeted the Pirates will be receiving RHP Kyle Crick and second basemen Bryan Reynolds in exchange for McCutchen. Crick finished last season with Triple-A Sacramento and recorded a 2.76 ERA in 29.1 innings. He collected six saves and 39 strikeouts. Reynolds had a great season with San Francisco’s High-A ball club. He slashed .312/.364/.462, with 10 HR and 63 RBI in 540 plate appearances for the San Jose Giants. However, Robert Murray and Jon Heyman tweeted out that Tyler Beede and Heliot Ramos are not part of the deal.

Sources: Tyler Beede is NOT part of the McCutchen trade between the #SFGiants and #Pirates. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 15, 2018

The San Francisco Giants have acquired an upgrade in the outfield. Last season, McCutchen slashed .279/.363/.486, with 28 HR and 88 RBI, which is good for a 122 wRC+. The Giants ranked dead last in home runs last year, and collected only 128. Last year, their top home run hitter was Brandon Belt, who led the Giants in home runs with just 17. McCutchen is a four-time Silver Slugger winner and provides power to a lineup in desperate need of a power bat. He is a defensive upgrade as well. Although McCutchen posted a -14 DRS in the outfield last season, he’s an upgrade from Denard Span‘s -27 DRS. The 31-year-old won a Gold Glove award in 2012, when he posted a -6 DRS and -4.5 UZR.

In addition to being an upgrade in the outfield, McCutchen is a cheaper option. He’s on the last year of his six-year, $51.5 million deal; the Giants will only be paying $14.5 million. The Giants are known for finding cheaper deals, but with the gridlock that’s going on between teams and top free agents, San Francisco is better off trading for McCutchen rather than flirting with going over the luxury tax.

The Giants went into the offseason with a lot of question marks, but San Francisco has done a good job adding power to their line up. San Francisco also traded for third baseman Evan Longoria earlier this offseason. They’re a long way from catching the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, but adding established veterans will improve their offense.

