The San Francisco Giants exercised contract options for Madison Bumgarner, Matt Moore and Pablo Sandoval. San Francisco will look to bounce back from a last-place finish with a primo pitching staff.

The Giants signed Bumgarner to a six-year, $35.5 MM contract in 2012 which included a $12 MM option for 2018 and another $12 MM option in 2019. Bumgarner, 28, only managed to make 17 starts in 2017 due to a bike accident, which put him on the disabled list until July. Bumgarner managed to finish the season with a 3.22 ERA and a 101/20 K/BB in 111 innings. The 2014 World Series MVP was able to achieve double-digit wins in his last six seasons; including 18 wins in 2014 and 2015.

The Giants also exercised Moore’s $9 MM option for 2018. Moore experienced the worst season of his career in 2017, collecting a career-high 15 losses and a glaring 5.22 ERA. He finished last season with a 146/67 K/BB in 174 1/3 innings. Moore has another option in 2019, worth $10 MM.

San Francisco has obtained a reputation for building their team around pitching and defense, which has netted the Giants three World Series championships in five years; with their last championship coming in 2014. The Giants continue to stick to their guns extending Bumgarner and Moore. ESPN quoted the Giants executive vice president of baseball Brian Sabean Monday saying, “It’s our bread and butter, we’re very excited about the workload that hopefully they can take on and endure through next year. It’s really a must for us. Our starting pitching has been a mantra. We also know we have to fortify the bullpen. We look at last year as an aberration, a lot driven by injury.”

Indeed. The Giants need help in the bullpen. While San Francisco did sign All-Star closer Mark Melancon, his role as the Giants anchor in the bullpen was short lived as he needed forearm surgery which shut him down for the season. Melancon only made three appearances in 2017, going 1-2, with a 4.50 ERA.

Finally, the Giants exercised Pablo Sandoval‘s option worth $545,000. The Panda is a fan favorite in the bay, as he became the 2012 World Series MVP. Sandoval signed a five year, $95 MM deal with the Boston Red Sox after the 2014 season with the Giants, and made his return to San Francisco in 2017. Although the Giants brought Sandoval back, there is no decision on whether he will be the starting third baseman.

