LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a fly ball out to right field in Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

One of the best free agents available is off the market. It is being reported that superstar infielder Manny Machado has agreed to terms with the San Diego Padres. Machado spent 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers and was a key contributor in helping the Dodgers reach the World Series.

Jeff Passan reported the agreement on Twitter. The deal is believed to be a monstrous 10-year, $300-million contract. There is also a player opt-out clause after the five-year mark.

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Manny Machado’s deal, as @Feinsand first reported, is for 10 years and $300 million with an opt-out after the fifth season. A monumental deal — the single biggest free agent contract in American sports history. And now every eye in baseball turns to Bryce Harper. His move. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Machado received criticism during the postseason for some of his antics. His public comments about hustling, along with his apparent kick of Milwauke Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, brought a negative spotlight to Machado. However, teams remained interested in Machado’s services due to his incredible talent.

Machado enters 2019 with a career slash line of .282/.335/.487 with 175 home runs and an OPS+ of 121. He is one of the premier right-handed hitters in Major League Baseball and remains an extremely consistent contributor.

During the 2018 postseason, Machado hit three home runs and two doubles while scoring nine runs for the Dodgers. Unfortunately, he went just 4-for-22 without an extra-base hit and five strikeouts in the World Series. But there’s no denying his talent and experience brings a huge boost to the Padres lineup.

Machado vs Harper

One of the big stories heading into the off-season has been the free agent market headlined by Machado and Bryce Harper. Widely regarded as the two best players available, Machado and Harper entered free agency with similar profiles at a similar age. It comes as no surprise as the two have been linked since going first and third overall in the 2010 MLB Draft. However, Machado actually held one advantage over Harper in free agency.

Machado arguably boasts a more consistent resume than Harper to this point of their careers. He has posted at least 30 doubles and 30 home runs for four straight seasons while scoring at least 81 runs in those seasons. Additionally, Machado has appeared in at least 156 games five times and has the ability to play a premier defensive position at shortstop. Attention now turns to Harper to see if his deal will top Machado’s $300 million.

Trying to predict the future may be futile, but there’s no denying the Padres grabbed an elite talent with this deal. While both Harper and Machado are among the best in the league, Machado’s consistency and ability to play two infield positions make this signing a slam dunk for San Diego.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on