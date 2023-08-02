There is no doubt that Justin Verlander was the biggest name moved on Major League Baseball Trade Deadline Day on Tuesday. We are now ranking the other top 24 players moved.

1) Adrian Sampson

The right handed starting pitcher from Redmond, Washington was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Tampa Bay Rays. Sampson had a record of four wins and five losses, with 73 strikeouts and an impressive earned run average of 3.11. He has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

2) Michael Lorenzen

The right-handed starting pitcher from Anaheim, California was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies. An All-Star in 2023, Lorenzen had a record of five wins and seven losses, with 83 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.58. He has pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels.

3) Kenyan Middleton

The relief pitcher from Portland, Oregon was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the New York Yankees. In 39 games this season, he has a record of two wins and two losses with two saves, 47 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 3.96. Middleton has also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

4) Tommy Pham

The leftfielder from Las Vegas, Nevada was traded from the New York Mets to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He batted .268 with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in this season. Pham previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

5) Garrett Cooper

The first baseman from Torrance, California was traded from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres. He batted .256 with 13 home runs and 46 runs batted in during 2023. In addition to the Marlins, Cooper played his rookie season with the New York Yankees.

6) Justin Bruihl

The reliever from Petaluma, California was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Colorado Rockies. In 20 games this season, he has a record of one win and zero losses with 19 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.07.

7) Andrew Chafin

The reliever/closer from Kettering, Ohio was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Milwaukee Brewers. In 43 games, he had a record of two wins and three losses, with 49 strikeouts, eight saves, and an earned run average of 4.19. In addition to the Diamondbacks, Chafin has pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers.

8) Ryan Yarbrough

The starting pitcher from Austin, Texas was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 14 games, he had a record of four wins, and five losses, 29 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.24. Yarborough was with the Tampa Bay Rays in his first five Major League seasons.

9) Dominic Leone

The right handed reliever from Norwich, Connecticut was traded from the New York Mets to the Los Angeles Angels. In 31 games, he had a record of one win, three losses, and 33 strikeouts with an earned run average of 4.40. Leone has previously pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians and San Francisco Giants.

10) Jack Flaherty

The right handed starter from Burbank, California was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Baltimore Orioles. In 2023, he had a record of seven wins and six losses, with 106 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.33. While with the Cardinals in 2019, Flaherty had the best WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in the National League at 0.97.

11) Josh Bell

The first baseman from Irving, Texas was traded from the Cleveland Guardians to the Miami Marlins. The acquisition of Bell is the reason why Miami moved Garrett Cooper to San Diego. In 2023, Bell is batting .233 with 11 home runs and 48 runs batted in. In addition to the Guardians, Bell has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. While with the Pirates in 2019, Bell was a National League All-Star. He batted .277 with 37 home runs and 116 runs batted in.

12) Paul DeJong

The shortstop from Orlando, Florida was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto was in need of a shortstop with the recent knee injury to Bo Bichette. In 2023, DeJong is batting .233 with 13 home runs and 32 runs batted in. While with the Cardinals in 2019, DeJong was a National League All-Star. That year he batted .233 with 30 home runs and 78 runs batted in.

13) Rodolfo Castro

The second baseman from Los Llanos, Dominican Republic is staying in the state of Pennsylvania, as he was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Philadelphia Phillies. During 2023, he is batting .228 with six home runs and 22 runs batted in. Castro has played the last three seasons with the Pirates.

14) Jose Cuas

The reliever from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Chicago Cubs. During 2023, he has pitched in 45 games, and has a record of three wins and zero losses, with 52 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.54.

15) Sam Moll

The reliever from Lakeland, Tennessee was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Cincinnati Reds. During 2023, he pitched in 45 games with Oakland, and had a record of zero wins and three losses, with 46 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.54.

16) Brad Hand

The reliever from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traded from the Colorado Rockies to the Atlanta Braves. During 2023, he pitched in 40 games for the Rockies, and had a record of three wins and one loss, with 41 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.54. Hand was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2017 and 2018, and with Cleveland in 2019, While with Cleveland in 2020, he led Major League Baseball with 16 saves. In addition to the Rockies, Cleveland and the Padres, Hand has pitched for the Florida Marlins, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

17) Peter Strzelecki

The reliever from Queens, New York was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Arizona Diamondbacks. During 2023, he pitched 36 games for the Brewers and had a record of three wins and five losses, with 37 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.54.

18) Rich Hill

The left handed starting pitcher from Boston, Massachusetts was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres. During 2023, he had a record of seven wins and 1o losses with 104 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.76. In addition to the Pirates, Hill has pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Mets.

19) Jace Peterson

The third baseman from Lake Charles, Louisiana was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2023 with Oakland, he batted .221 with six home runs and 28 runs batted in. Peterson has also played for the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.

20) Jean Segura

The third baseman from San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Cleveland Guardians. He batted .219 with three home runs and 21 runs batted in with the Miami Marlins in 2023. Segura previously played for the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies. He was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2013, Mariners in 2018, and led the National League in hits with 203 while with the Diamondbacks in 2016.

21) Jake Burger

The third baseman from St. Louis, Missouri was traded from the Chicago White Sox to Miami Marlins. In 2023, he batted .214 with 25 home runs and 52 runs batted in.

22) Ji Man Choi

The first baseman from Incheon, South Korea was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres. In 2023 with Pittsburgh, he batted .205 with six home runs and 11 runs batted in. Choi previously played for the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

23) Alfonso Rivas

The native of Chula Vista, California was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2023 with the Padres, he batted .200 with one run batted in. Rivas has also played for the Chicago Cubs.

24) Adam Kolarek

The native of Baltimore, Maryland was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Mets. He has pitched an inning and a third this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has two strikeouts in one game with an earned run average of 0.00. Kolarek has previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics.

