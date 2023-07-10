To kick off All-Star festivities in Seattle, MLB staged the first two rounds of its draft Sunday. The three-day event continues with rounds 3-10 on Monday and 11-20 Tuesday.

In what’s considered a deep first round, the opening five picks were expected to be top-heavy with LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, Florida outfielder Wyatt Lanford, Franklin Community (Ind.) High outfielder Max Clark and South Brunswick (N.C.) High outfielder Walker Jenkins.

But in what order?

That was the true top-five drama.

MLB executives and fans are curious to see if the scouts were correct in their reports …

Big dreams started with a blank board …

While the Pittsburgh Pirates were heavily linked to Crews, they (semi-surprisingly) went with Skenes, who has drawn comparisons to Roger Clemens …

The Washington Nationals, who reportedly wanted Skenes to round out their future rotation, earned the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and SEC Player of the Year as a consolation prize …

With Langford on the board, the offensive-starved Detroit Tigers appeared to have a proven college bat at the ready, but instead went with the 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year …

The Texas Rangers, already with one of MLB’s top offenses, had the easiest pick of the night …

Sticking to the pre-draft script, the Minnesota Twins nabbed a sweet swinger who could have the best all-around tools …

The Pirates picked first overall for the sixth time, the most among all MLB franchises. In 2021, they selected catcher Henry Davis, who is hitting .246 in 19 games this season …

LSU teammates made MLB Draft history …

Did the Tigers pick Clark in a move to save bonus money for later picks? They also had the 37th and 45th selections Sunday …

Dreams just starting …

