The Milwaukee Brewers are the defending National League Central Division champions. Last year they posted a record of 95 wins and 67 losses, and beat the St. Louis Cardinals by five games.

The Brewers are the favourites to defend the National League Central Division title in 2022. However the reason why they are considered the favourite as this time is because of their pitching, and not their offense.

Milwaukee Brewers +1400 Odds to win the World Series

Where Brew Crew fans need to get the most excited about in 2022 is their pitching, which as a unit is among the best in Major League Baseball. The Brewers have a starting rotation that consists of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Hauser and Eric Lauer. Burnes is now the ace after winning the Cy Young Award in 2021. Last season, he sparkled with a record of 11-5, an earned run average of 2.43 and 234 strikeouts. Woodruff was 9-10 with an earned run average of 2.56 and 211 strikeouts, and clearly lacked run support. Peralta was 10-5, 195 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.81. Houser was 10-6, 105 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.22, and Lauer, who should be considered the best fifth starter in MLB today, had a record of 7-5, 117 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.19. Meanwhile, Josh Hader has some of the filthiest stuff in the game today. Last season he had 34 saves and an earned run average of 1.23.

Offensively, the Brewers acquired outfielders Andrew McCutchen from the Philadelphia Phillies and Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox. However, the days when Christian Yelich was the power bat in Milwaukee’s lineup may be over. Last year he only batted .248 with nine home runs and 51 runs batted in.

St. Louis Cardinals +2500 Odds to win the World Series

The Cardinals acquired two players from the Blue Jays in the offseason. Starting pitcher Steven Matz is projected to be third in the rotation behind Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright. Last year, Matz went 14-7, with 144 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.82. Meanwhile, the Cardinals also acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson. Last year he batted .271 with six home runs and 29 runs batted in with the Miami Marlins and Blue Jays. Speaking of Canada, St. Louis must be thrilled with the improvement of Canadian Tyler O’Neill from last season. In 2020, O’Neil only batted .173. This past season, he batted .286, which was a 113-point improvement.

Cincinnati Reds +8000 Odds to win the World Series

Cincinnati lost two key players in their lineup from last season. Somehow and some way, the Reds will try to fill the void left by leftfielder Jesse Winker and third base Eugenio Suarez, who both went to Seattle. In comes outfielder Tommy Pham from the San Diego Padres and third baseman Colin Moran from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pham batted .229 with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in, and Moran batted .258 with 10 home runs and 50 runs batted in. On the mound, the Reds have a dependable 1-2 punch of Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle. Do not pay too much attention to Castillo’s record of eight wins and 16 losses. He still had 192 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.98. Mahle meanwhile was 13-6 with 210 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.75.

Chicago Cubs +10000 Odds to win the World Series

The Cubs were very busy in the offseason altering their squad. Among the players brought in were starting pitchers Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley and Drew Smyly, right fielder Seiya Suzuki from Japan, third baseman Jonathan Villar, shortstop Andrelton Simmons, and second baseman Nick Madrigal. Among the group of seven brought in, the player with the projected biggest impact is Stroman, who won 10 games, had 158 strikeouts and a respectable earned run average of 3.02 last season with the New York Mets.

Pittsburgh Pirates +30000 Odds to win the World Series

There are simply no expectations for the Pirates in 2022. The team will most likely be in the basement in the NL Central this season. Two of the acquisitions were starting pitcher Jose Quintana, who did not win as game in 2021, and had an earned run average of 6.43, and catcher Roberto Perez only batted .149 last year for Cleveland.

NL Central Teams Odds to Win the World Series BetOnline Free Play Milwaukee Brewers +1400 St. Louis Cardinals +2500 Cincinnati Reds +8000 Chicago Cubs +10000 Pittsburgh Pirates +30000

