Pirates TV host shoves raucous fan off TV set during live segment (Video)

Fans have been known to do stupid things in an event to get on television, and that’s what happened after a recent game between the Pirates and Phillies.

The Pirates were shooting their routine postgame show, giving a live report to sum up the game, and that’s when a fan stepped into the shot and started looking like an idiot — right next to show co-host Rob King. It didn’t take King long to put the fan in his place — check out how he shoved him out of the way with a solid stiff-arm, in the video clip below.

That fan clearly deserved it for acting like a moron.