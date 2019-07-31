Select Page

Amir Garrett&#039;s punch sparks crazy brawl between Reds, Pirates (Video)

Posted by | Jul 31, 2019 |

Amir Garrett's punch sparks crazy brawl between Reds, Pirates (Video)
By: |
It’s unclear exactly what was said to Reds pitcher Amir Garrett during Tuesday’s game against the Pirates, but whatever it was must have cut deep, as it ended up sparking the craziest MLB fight of the season to date.

Tensions were high as is, after Keone Kela threw up and in on Derek Dietrich earlier in the game. But when the Reds were getting blown out 11-3 in the ninth inning, and a Pirates player in the dugout yelled something toward the mound — which resulted in him getting ejected — that’s when Garrett got heated. He then ran over toward the dugout — pointing along the way — then threw some power punches at a Pirates player, which sparked this epic brawl.

The most interesting thing about it all is that Yasiel Puig got in on the action, even though he had just been traded to the Indians, in the Trevor Bauer deal.

As for the lengthy list of players that were ejected: Garrett, Puig, Francisco Cervelli, Chris Archer and Kyle Crick were all tossed.

MLB, Pirates, Trending Now

View the original article on Pirates Breakdown: Amir Garrett&#039;s punch sparks crazy brawl between Reds, Pirates (Video)

 



Related Posts

Pirates TV host shoves raucous fan off TV set during live segment (Video)

Pirates TV host shoves raucous fan off TV set during live segment (Video)

July 22, 2019

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

July 17, 2018

Look: Fan casually strolls onto field, enters batter's bo during game

Look: Fan casually strolls onto field, enters batter&#039;s bo during game

July 21, 2019

The Pittsburgh Pirates are showing their frustrations

The Pittsburgh Pirates are showing their frustrations

July 11, 2018

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino