Amir Garrett's punch sparks crazy brawl between Reds, Pirates (Video)

It’s unclear exactly what was said to Reds pitcher Amir Garrett during Tuesday’s game against the Pirates, but whatever it was must have cut deep, as it ended up sparking the craziest MLB fight of the season to date.

Tensions were high as is, after Keone Kela threw up and in on Derek Dietrich earlier in the game. But when the Reds were getting blown out 11-3 in the ninth inning, and a Pirates player in the dugout yelled something toward the mound — which resulted in him getting ejected — that’s when Garrett got heated. He then ran over toward the dugout — pointing along the way — then threw some power punches at a Pirates player, which sparked this epic brawl.

The most interesting thing about it all is that Yasiel Puig got in on the action, even though he had just been traded to the Indians, in the Trevor Bauer deal.

As for the lengthy list of players that were ejected: Garrett, Puig, Francisco Cervelli, Chris Archer and Kyle Crick were all tossed.