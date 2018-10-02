Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: A Model GM

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates — along with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinatti Reds — had the pleasure of sitting on their couches watching their NL Central brethren Cubs and Brewers go toe to toe in a thrilling Game 163. The Brewers prevailed to take the division in a fantastic contest.

As the proceedings were taking place, I was struck once again by just how quickly the Brewers resurrected their club. Just two short years ago, the Brew Crew finished fourth in the division with a 73-89 record. A solid improvement for 86-76 followed in 2017.

After that season, Brewers GM David Stearns knew that his club was close to true contention. With some cash in his pocket, he went out and landed MVP Candidate Christian Yelich and an all-around 6.9 win player in Lorenzo Cain.

Obviously, those moves worked out like gangbusters. But on a more intriguing note, the trade deadlines moves that Stearns made — bringing in Mike Moustakas, Jonathan Schoop and Gio Gonzalez — have worked just as well, showing a GM with the ability to plug the right holes with the right pieces.

It all adds up to a thought I have long held:

IMO, Brewers GM David Stearns already had executive of the year locked up and today is a good example of why — Jason Rollison (@jrollisonpgh) October 1, 2018

When Stearns’ first came to Milwaukee, he famously cleaned house. It was not necessarily a “tear it down to the studs” type of reckoning, yet Stearns was decisive in his actions, firm in the confidence that the course he was plotting was the right one.

For that reason, the moves listed above and much more, David Stearns is a model general manager for today’s Major League Baseball.

