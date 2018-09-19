Watch: Josh Bell uses magician-like maneuver to evade tag

Pirates star Josh Bell is quite shifty for a first baseman, and is quicker than most that play his position, which he showed during Tuesday’s game against the Royals.

His opponents in the game learned that lesson when he crushed a ball to left field, and attempted to extend it into a double. The problem is that the throw beat him to the base, so it appeared that he would surely be tagged out.

Bell, however, had other plans.

He adjusted his slide away from the base, forcing Royals infielder Whit Merrifield to reach out in hopes of tagging him. Still, Merrifield nearly got him, and probably would have, had Bell not made a shifty move to avoid the tag. Bell then reached back and managed to get his hand on second base just before Merrifield tagged him.

Bell really worked hard for that double. He clearly earned it.