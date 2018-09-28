Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: The End Truly is Near

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin the final series of 2018 tonight against the Cincinnati Reds. When the season comes to an end, it’s hard not to feel like it’s the last day of school. You start to feel nostalgic for the memories, even if they were hilariously frustrating at times.

When we look back on the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates, we may see the story of a team that was riddled with inconsistency. They were a team that looked on the cusp of greatness and on the brink of complete collapse. Sometimes in the same week. However, we also saw a team finally make the big move at the deadline, but somehow it made the team look worse for a large chunk of the season. We also saw a team that fought like hell when their backs were against the wall. The 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates will be remembered as a team that may have lacked talent, but they did not lack effort.

When the final out is recorded on this season, I will genuinely miss getting to watch the 2018 Pirates play baseball. This team has messed with my emotions more than any sports team in recent memory. I’ve been apathetic, hyped, disappointed, and excited by this team at different points. Sometimes watching them play felt like actual torture, other times, it was the most fun I’ve had watching a baseball team since 2015. When all is said and done, this team will be remembered as an average club, however, they were never boring.

Josh Rowntree of 93.7 the Fan said it best, so I will let him say it:

The Pirates are an enigma in that they’ve totally surpassed my expectations yet, I would say, have definitely been a disappointment. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) September 26, 2018

Very few teams can be both disappointing, but overachieving in the same season. Somehow, the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates pulled off that rare feat. This offseason will be extremely interesting. The team has a lot of money coming off the books, so they could be fairly aggressive in free agency. I am sure many of you just scoffed at that last sentence, but before this year, the Pirates never went for it at the trade deadline either. So, who knows what this team will look like come Spring Training 2019?

Personally, I am already looking forward to seeing the future makeup of this baseball club. We only have one more chance to see the maddening, nearly great, almost awful, never boring, 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates. Here’s to you, Pittsburgh Pirates, thanks for never being boring.

Baseball talk on the web

Sources: A federal grand jury is investigating MLB’s international dealings, and officials on all sides are worried

One Dark-Horse MLB Free Agency, Trade Suitor for the Top 25 Stars Available

Jonah Keri’s MLB end-of-season awards: Mike Trout and Jacob deGrom among the cream of the crop