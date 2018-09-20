Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- The Chris Archer we hoped for

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates stayed hot with another 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night, making it five straight victories and 11 of their last 14.

In addition, the Bucs moved to three games over the .500 mark at 77-74.

Adam Frazier delivered the big blow, breaking a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the fifth.

But the story was once again the Pirates starting pitching. This time it was Chris Archer who delivered a gem.

Archer, who came into the night just 1-3 with the Bucs since being acquired at the trade deadline, tossed seven innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

His line read one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk as it was easily Archer’s best start as a Pirate and marked the first time he made it past the sixth inning in a Pirates uniform.

Colin Moran gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the second when he drove Corey Dickerson in with a sac fly. Dickerson had a pair of doubles on the night. Starling Marte and Josh Bell each had a pair of hits for the Bucs.

The only blemish for Archer came when Adalberto Mondesi hit a solo homer in the third.

Elbow surgery for Kuhl

It was announced before the game that pitcher Chad Kuhl underwent elbow surgery on Wednesday.

Kuhl last pitched on June 26 and was starting to make some strides.

He finished the season with a 5-5 record and a 4.55 ERA, which don’t look impressive, but he pitched better than that after a rough start, especially in the month of May when he had a 3.44 ERA.

Up Next

The Bucs are off today and host the Milwaukee Brwers for a three-game set beginning Friday.

It’s the last homestand of the season for the Pirates.

Ivan Nova (9-9, 4.07) will get the ball for the Pirates.

