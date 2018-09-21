Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Chance to play spoiler

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates have been playing good baseball of late, winners of 11 of their past 14, and while they won’t be making a postseason appearance, they still could factor into who does.

Beginning tonight, the Bucs host the Milwaukee Brewers for three and then travel to Wrigley Field for four before wrapping up the season with three games in Cincinnati.

The Brewers currently have a nice three-game cushion for the first wild card spot and trail the Cubs by 2.5 games in the National League Central.

Both Chicago and Milwaukee are more than likely assured of trips to the postseason, but the if the Pirates keep winning, they can make the final week plus interesting for both teams.

Can the Brewers overtake the Cubs for the division lead? Will they remain in the first wild card spot or fall to the second?

The Pirates could have a lot to say about that before it is all said and done.

Up Next

As mentioned, the Bucs host the Brewers for a three-game set beginning tonight.

It’s the last homestand of the season for the Pirates.

Ivan Nova (9-9, 4.07) will get the ball for the Pirates. He’s pitched pretty well as of late, allowing just one run and seven hits combined in his past two starts while striking out 13.

He will be opposed by Milwaukee’s Jhoulys Chacin (14-8, 3.54), who is having a nice season himself.

TJ for Kuhl

It was announced before the game that pitcher Chad Kuhl underwent elbow surgery on Wednesday.

It turned out to be Tommy John surgery and Kuhl will miss all of next season.

Kuhl last pitched on June 26 and was starting to make some strides.

He finished the season with a 5-5 record and a 4.55 ERA, which don’t look impressive, but he pitched better than that after a rough start, especially in the month of May when he had a 3.44 ERA.

