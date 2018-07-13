Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Too Little Too Late?

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Just when you think the Pittsburgh Pirates can’t do anything right, they play another solid ballgame and defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Thursday night at PNC Park.

That makes four wins in their past five games and pulls the Bucs to within 10.5 games of the National League Central leading Brewers.

Jameson Taillon didn’t have to worry about getting pulled early in this one as he allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 10 in six innings of work.

Jordy Mercer tied a career high with four RBI and Josh Harrison and Starling Marte also drove in a run.

The 6-8 hitters in the lineup- Josh Bell, Harrison and Mercer- combined to go 5-for-7 with five driven in. They also combined for five walks.

Too Little, Too Late?

The Pirates are playing well, which is more proof of how frustrating this team has been for the past couple months.

All of the starters have pitched well the past time through the order and the offense is getting hits when they need to.

Where has that been?

Sadly there is still a huge mountain to climb, which shouldn’t sway Neal Huntington’s opinion on the quality of team he has on the field this year.

However, this was one of my biggest fears heading into the trade deadline that this team would string some wins together and make Huntington think they are better than they really are.

They should be sellers in a big way, but a few more wins and I can see Huntington trying to both buy and sell like he has the past few years or even staying pat.

That would be bad for the Pirates.

Up Next

The Pirates and Brewers continue their five-game series tonight.

Nick Kingham (3-4, 4.26 ERA) gets the ball for the Bucs. he will be opposed by Milwaukee’s Junior Guerra (6-5, 2.79).

Kingham allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in his past outing on Sunday against Philadelphia.

Guerra has been pitching well and looks for his fourth consecutive win. He’s allowed just five total runs in his past three outings.

