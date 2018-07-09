Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: THIS is a pivotal stretch?

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington held his weekly radio show on Sunday afternoon, followed by his weekly pulpit with the media.

In both sessions, Huntington repeatedly stress that the upcoming week before the All-Star Break — Those nine games with three against the Washington Nationals, five against the Milwaukee Braves and the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies would help the club determine if they are to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

THIS is the week to decide that?

What was it about the week previous — which included two separate instances of the club’s pitching getting tagged for seventeen runs– that was not enough to inform Huntington and company that this Pittsburgh Pirates team could compete?

Perhaps Huntington is putting too much stock into the teams that the club is facing over the next seven days. With the division — and National League — leading Milwaukee Brewers in town for five, perhaps Huntington thinks that his team could substantially cut into Milwaukee’s lead.

But, that’s a stretch. To say the least.

#RAISEIT It’s a win! It’s a win! #Pirates beat the #Phillies 4-1. Kingham played stopper. He went 6 innings giving up 1 run. He also spanked a 2-run double. The bullpen tossed 3 scoreless. Marte had 2 hits. The Bucs have been frustrating as hell lately. Today was nice. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) July 8, 2018

