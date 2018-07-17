Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: The Home Run Derby

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the past, the Home Run Derby was a long, grueling, four hour event. It was still exciting. The home runs were still majestic. But man, it was just too long.

Then they added the clock. The event has never been better in a better place. Last night was no exception.

Bryce Harper hit nine home runs in the final minute of the final round to take the crown over Kyle Schwarber. His home town roared. The stadium atmosphere sounded like a World Series atmosphere, at least from the television.

Max Muncy put on a show. Rhys Hoskins put on a show. Even Alex Bregman got the crowd going in a tough first round loss to Schwarber.

All of this happened in just over two hours. The world watched. Baseball was king for one night.

Pace of play is a huge issue in baseball right now. Three to four hour games are just not fun for the average fan to watch 162 times a year. Many think that soccer will eventually overtake baseball in America just because of the fast pace and quicker games.

Baseball fixed the Home Run Derby with a clock, a real outside-of-the-box way of thinking in this sport. Perhaps they will eventually need to get creative in speeding up that actual game.

Maybe not with a clock, but with. . . something.

