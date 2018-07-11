Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: One bad pitch for Musgrove hides positives

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Joe Musgrove had a near-quality start last night, but if you’d ask him he would say otherwise.

The fact is, Musgrove pitched very well despite being in trouble for most of the night. His first six outs came with runners on until he settled down. Then, a hung pitch against Anthony Rendon sealed his five-inning fate. The final line for Musgrove: 5 IP / 5 H / 2 ER / 9 SO / 1 BB.

It was an encouraging start in many ways for a pitcher whose ultimate role may yet be in flux. The Pittsburgh Pirates have given every inclination that they fully intend for Musgrove to serve as a starting pitcher. Should Musgrove falter as a starter, the return for Gerrit Cole suddenly looks much bleaker.

It is hard to remember that last night was just Musgrove’s 34th start in the Major Leagues. That’s basically a full season’s worth, so it should come as no surprise to see starts like last night from him.

Encouraging, but not quite enough.

