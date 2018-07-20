Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Back at it

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates return to action tonight as they take on the Reds in Cincinnati. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10.

Jameson Taillon takes the hill for the Pirates. This season, he is 6-7 with a 3.91 ERA. He has 103 strikeouts and 30 walks in 106 innings pitched. Since the end of May, Taillon has been electric. This is when he started throwing a slider.

Jameson Taillon since he started throwing his slider consistently on May 27: 54.2 IP

ERA: 3.29

xFIP: 3.24

K%: 24.6%

BB%: 6.3%

GB%: 51.7% Dare I say…ace-like…? — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) July 18, 2018

The extra pitch has added a new dimension to Taillon’s arsenal. For the Pirates to have any chance of making a run in the second half, they will need more of this from Taillon.

For the Reds tonight, Tyler Mahle gets the call on the mound. He is 7-7 this season with a 4.02 ERA. He has 98 strikeouts and 43 walks in 100.2 innings pitched.

Tomorrow night, Nick Kingham opposes Anthony Desclafani. On Sunday, Ivan Nova gets the call against Matt Harvey.

The Reds got off to an awful start this season. Though since the beginning of June, they are 23-16. This team has a loud offense led by Eugenio Suarez, Scooter Gennett, and Joey Votto, all of whom who were All-Stars.

For the Pirates to win these games, they will need to score some runs.

