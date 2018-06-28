WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez got an at-bat and took some HACKS

For the second time in his career, Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez had an at-bat in last night’s eventual win vs the Mets. Hilarity ensued.

In what might arguably be the best argument for continuing to ban the DH from the National League permanently, Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez got his second career at-bat as a hitter last night. It was comical and fascinating at the same time.

Before we show you those glorious swings, however, let’s start at the beginning of the at-bat, when Vazquez looked the part, before time was called:

It was at this point that the laughter could not be held in check, be it from the fans or Vazquez’s teammates:

Finally, let’s show you the aforementioned hacks. Give Vazquez credit, he actually made contact, forcing Mets pitcher Anthony Swarzak to pull out a pretty good pitch to retire him.

Vazquez may already have a back-up career as a nightclub DJ, Does he have a Rick Ankiel type backup plan should this whole pitching thing not work out?

Probably not, but boy was it ever entertaining to see him in the batter’s box.