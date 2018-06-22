Pittsburgh Pirates Week in Review: an up and down week

The Pittsburgh Pirates went 2-3 this past week while still looking ahead at the National League Central leaders.

After winning two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds last weekend, it seemed as if the Pittsburgh Pirates were on the verge of breaking out of their grueling stretch of rough play. At least that was the case for the time being.

Following the series with Cincy, the Bucs took game one, 1-0, against the first place Milwaukee Brewers before falling short, 3-2, in game two. Game three was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Pirates now welcome the Diamondbacks into town and the visitors made themselves feel right at home Thursday with a 9-3 win to open the four game weekend series.

The Pirates (36-38) are still two games under .500 and sit in fourth place in the NL Central, eight games behind the Brewers.

With that being said, here are some of the top storylines from the week that was in Pirates baseball.

Williams bounces back, Kuhl takes step back

Going into his outing against the Brewers Monday, Trevor Williams found himself in a major skid.

He hadn’t pitched past the third inning in his previous two starts and allowed three or more runs in seven of his previous eight outings.

Monday was different for the right hander as he bounced back with a lights out performance against the top team in the division.

Williams allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings while walking two and striking out seven.

Chad Kuhl has been the opposite of Williams over his last several starts.

Another young righty in the Pirates rotation, Kuhl had allowed two or less runs in four of his last five outings entering Thursday’s matchup with the Diamondbacks.

His luck didn’t continue as he was shelled for eight runs on eight hits in two innings.

He allowed two home runs in a game for the first time since May 12 when he surrendered two homers in a no decision against San Francisco.

Polanco back on track?

Over the last few games, Gregory Polanco hasn’t exactly looked like the same player we have seen over the last month or so.

That’s a good thing.

Aside from an 0 for 3 performance against Arizona Thursday, Polanco has looked better as of late, going 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and RBIs along with a home run Sunday against the Reds.

He followed that by going 2 for 5 in the two games against Milwaukee.

Though he has struck out in each of his last three games, Polanco has also drawn a walk in each of his last four.

Yes, this is a small sample size of success and the fact that this is being highlighted is a testament to how much the right fielder has struggled this season.

It might not be a stretch of play he can maintain, but it’s worth noting that he has gotten back on track for at least the time being.

No Jung Ho

A tweet from the Indianapolis Indians Twitter account caused a ton of speculation this week regarding Jung Ho Kang and a possible promotion to Pittsburgh.

Kang was removed from the Indians’ starting lineup Wednesday and had people on “Kang Watch.”

It turned out that Kang was actually removed due to wrist discomfort and was not being called up. It is unknown when the call up could occur and this recent injury news puts even more of a question mark surrounding his return to Pittsburgh.

Kang, who is considered day-to-day with his injury, is hitting .269 with four RBIs in seven games at Indy. He hit .417 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in seven games with Class A Advanced Bradenton.

Dickerson on Family Medical Leave

While Kang’s call up wasn’t a reality, another transaction did take place Wednesday.

Corey Dickerson was placed on the family medical emergency list while the Pirates recalled Adam Frazier from Indianapolis.

Dickerson has been a huge contributor in his first season with the Pirates, hitting .302 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He has 13 doubles and is among the NL leaders with five triples.

Despite the success that he has had, it’s hard to think about baseball during a time like this.

According to MLB.com’s Adam Berry, the family medical emergency list can only be used in the case of a death or medical emergency in the player’s immediate family.

Though the reasoning for Dickerson’s placement on the list has not been reported, sending thoughts to him and his family are all that can be done at this time.

Dickerson will be away from the team until at least Saturday.