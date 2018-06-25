Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Stacking L's

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost five straight games. They were swept in four games by the Arizona Diamondbacks this past weekend and went 3-6 on the home stand. Overall, the Pirates have lost 24 of 34 games since sitting in first place back on May 17.

That seems like eons ago.

The starting rotation is inconsistent. The bullpen is unstable. Even the lineup, which started the season fairly hot, has simmered back to the powerless group that we’re all too familiar with. The Pirates are the only team in baseball without a double digit home run hitter.

Things are bleak right now. The Pirates are 36-41, nine games back of first place in the NL Central, if that’s even on your radar. They are six games back of the second Wild Card spot.

Road trip

What better remedy of a team-wide slump such as this one than a nine game road trip?

In all seriousness, the Pirates will have the chance to win some games. Tonight, they start a three game series in New York against the equally as disappointing Mets. The Pirates and Mets have been the two worst teams in the NL this month. The Pirates then travel to San Diego for three against the Padres then Los Angeles for three against the Dodgers.

If they lose let’s say seven of these games, expect them to officially move into sellers mode. Some think they are there already.

Tonight, Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Pirates. He’s been good lately. The Mets will toss out right hander, Seth Lugo. This year, Lugo is 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 53.2 innings pitched.

First pitch is at 7:05.

#BUCSin280

#Pirates lost yet again as they were swept by the #Diamondbacks. Final score 3-0. Williams gave up two home runs early but didn’t pitch all that bad. He went 6 giving up those 3 runs. The offense had 5 total hits. SeanRod struck out 2 more times. The tumble continues. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) June 24, 2018

On the web