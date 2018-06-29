Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Going out west

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

After an off day yesterday, the Pirates continue their 9-game road trip tonight against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are 36-47 this season, sitting in last place in the NL West. They have lost nine of their last 11 games.

Key free agent acquisition Eric Hosmer has been okay in 2018. He is hitting .272/.347/.437 with nine home runs in 337 plate appearances. Hosmer has an fWAR of 0.9. This winter, he signed an eight year deal worth $144 million.

San Diego kids

Trevor Williams, Joe Musgrove, and Steven Brault are all from the San Diego area. Musgrove starts tonight and Williams starts tomorrow. Perhaps they can effectively show their skills in front of friends and family. Brault will more than likely get an opportunity or two coming out of the bullpen.

Williams is excited to pitch is his home area. Jameson Taillon is also excited to pitch even though he’s not from San Diego.

I can’t wait to pitch in front of your family and friends too 😭 — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) June 28, 2018

Late night BUCN

If you are a night owl who enjoys watching Bucco baseball, the next six days are for you. Tonight and tomorrow night, the will Pirates play at 10:10 eastern time. Sunday is a day game at 4:10. On Monday, the Pirates travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers. Those game will be at 10:10, 10:10, and 8:10 eastern time.

There will be a lot of weird baseball (baseball after midnight) via the perception of viewers on the east coast. Let’s see if the Pirates can win a few.

