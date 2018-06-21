Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Corey Dickerson away from team

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers were rained out last night, but there was still some news yesterday.

The biggest involves outfielder Corey Dickerson, who was placed on the family medical emergency list, which can only be used in case of a death in the family or some other medical emergency.

Dickerson has to be on the list for a minimum of three days and can’t be on the list for more than seven.

He is having a strong season, slashing 302/.336/.453 with five homers and 32 RBI.

Adam Frazier was called up to take his place.

Frazier is only hitting .237/.318/.356 in 152 plate appearances over 56 games in the majors this season.

Sean Rodriguez was penciled in to start in left field last night against a left hander.

Jung Ho Kang scratched in Indy

Kang was taken out of the lineup yesterday, prompting speculation that he could be re-called, but it turns out he is dealing with an injury.

He is dealing with left wrist discomfort and Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said. Kang most likely needs to see a doctor.

Up Next

The Bucs gegin a four-game series tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.

Chad Kuhl (5-3, 3.76) gets the nod for the Bucs and he may be their best pitcher in the rotation as of late. Everyone is the rotation has been pushed back a day after the rain out.

He will be opposed by Arizona’s Zack Godley (7-5, 4.77 ERA), who is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA is his last two starts.

The Bucs are a game under .500 and trail the division-leading Brewers and Chicago Cubs by seven games.

How the game has changed

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote:

The Diamondbacks have the lowest batting average (.227) in all of baseball, with 135 more strikeouts than hits, and they’re in first place in the NL West.

Baseball Talk on the Web