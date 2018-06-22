Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Chad Kuhl Rocked

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl may have been the best pitcher in the Pirates rotation of the past five or six starts.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, Kuhl reverted back to his old ways in a major fashion Thursday night in a 9-3 loss to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kuhl gave up eight runs on eight hits and lasted just two-plus innings.

He came into the night allowing three earned runs or less in seven of his previous eight starts.

Ketel Marte and Alex Avila each hit two-run homers and it was 8-0 before you could blink.

It was a night to forget for Kuhl and the Bucs.

Austin Meadows had three hits for the Pirates, who scored their runs on a Francisco Cervelli RBI single, a Starling Marte RBI double and a sac fly from Colin Moran.

Avila drove in three on the night for the Diamondbacks and Pirates killer Jon Jay also drove in a pair of runs.

Pirates pitchers can’t figure out this Arizona offense as they have allowed a whopping 35 runs to Arizona in just four games.

The Bucs continue their four-game series against the Diamondbacks Friday night.

Ivan Nova (4-5, 4.42 ERA) gets the ball for the Bucs. He has been really good in his two starts since coming off the DL, positing a 1.54 ERA.

He will be opposed by Arizona’s Patrick Corbin (6-5, 3.48 ERA). The Pirates have had success against Corbin in the past so it could be a good matchup.

The Bucs are back to two games under .500 and trail the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by eight games.

