LOOK: PNC Park tunnel flooded, Brewers player gets soaked

Pennsylvania received a ton of rain on Wednesday, and that resulted in the Brewers-Pirates game that was scheduled to take place at PNC Park being rained out.

But it wasn’t just a normal rainout, where the grounds crew is eventually able to treat the field and get it right.

No, instead, this time the field was completely drenched — and the tunnel was actually flooded. Check out this video of the waterworld that was formerly known as PNC Park.

Yeesh. Hopefully they’ll be able to get Thursday’s game in.