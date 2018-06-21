Pennsylvania received a ton of rain on Wednesday, and that resulted in the Brewers-Pirates game that was scheduled to take place at PNC Park being rained out.
But it wasn’t just a normal rainout, where the grounds crew is eventually able to treat the field and get it right.
No, instead, this time the field was completely drenched — and the tunnel was actually flooded. Check out this video of the waterworld that was formerly known as PNC Park.
Yeesh. Hopefully they’ll be able to get Thursday’s game in.
View the original article on Pirates Breakdown: LOOK: PNC Park tunnel flooded, Brewers player gets soaked