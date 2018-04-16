Generated by IJG JPEG Library

During Sunday’s Pittsburgh Pirates game with the Miami Marlins, Pirates second baseman, Josh Harrison was hit on the hand by a 96 mph pitch in the third inning Jose Urena.

Josh Harrison Out Six Weeks Weeks With Broken Finger

Josh Harrison had this to say following the game with the Marlins according to Glenn Sattell, the Pirates beat reporter for MLB.com, “I’m pretty frustrated. It definitely [stinks] being hit. Guys throw hard. I just wanted to take precautionary measures, ice it and get back to Pitt and see our doctors.”

On Monday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced on their twitter that Harrison has sustained a fracture to the 5th metacarpal of the left hand.

Harrison Update: Josh Harrison was examined by Allegheny Health Network hand specialist Dr. Ed Birdsong today, and it was determined that he sustained a fracture to the 5th metacarpal of the left hand. The estimated return to competition is approximately six weeks. — Pirates (@Pirates) April 16, 2018

The Pirates are expected to place Harrison on the disabled list before Monday’s game against Colorado Rockies.

2018 Season In Review

Harrison has played in 14 games so far this season, has a .263 batting average, has hit two doubles, one homer, drove in five runs, one stolen base, and has struck out nine times.

The Pirates second baseman has seen the team drastically change since last season with the departures of starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The Pirates did gain Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, Corey Dickerson in a trade in late February.

Pittsburgh has gotten off to a hot start so far in 2018, and lead the NL Central by 2.5 games and currently have a record of 11-4.

Career Highlights

This isn’t the first injury that Harrison has missed time for. At the end of the 2017 season, he missed the final month when he broke the same finger. During 2017, Harrison was hit 23 times which made him the second-most hit batter in MLB.

