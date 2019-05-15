OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 23: Kendrys Morales #12 of the Oakland Athletics bats against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on April 23, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have acquired first basemen/designated hitter Kendrys Morales and cash considerations from the Oakland A’s. The Yankees will give up either a player to be named later or cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Jonathan Loaisiga has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Yankees have acquired 1B/DH Kendrys Morales and cash considerations from Oakland in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga was transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 15, 2019

Who They Got

Morales, a 13-year veteran, has a reputation for hitting home runs. His career high is 34, which he hit back in 2009 with the Los Angeles Angels. He has hit at least 21 home runs in seven of the last ten seasons. The only three seasons that he did not, he played 100 games or less due to injuries.

That being said, he has struggled in 34 games in 2019. He is currently hitting .204/.310/.259 in 126 plate appearances. He has just one home run thus far.

Morales entered the season in the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract he previously signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was dealt to the A’s on March 27th before being designated for assignment on May 13th, leading to the trade.

Kendrys Morales Fit

It looks like Morales will serve as a bench player for the time being. Luke Voit has been in a slump of late although his .234/.363/.468 with ten home runs and 30 RBI have definitely solidified his status as the everyday first basemen.

This move comes following Miguel Andujar’s return to the injured list with a possible shoulder surgery looming. The team has been playing well without Andujar this season, which includes a rotating designated hitter.

Aaron Hicks was just reinstated from the injured list with a back injury. Considering that, and the overall health of the Yankees this season, the team should opt to keep the rotating designated hitter in place until Giancarlo Stanton returns.

The A’s were only paying $2,000,000 of Morales’ $12,000,000 base salary this season, making him expendable to the Yankees. He looks to be an insurance policy and another left-handed bat for the Yankees to use while the await their fallen to stars to return from the injured list.

