BOSTON, MA – MAY 1: Mike Fiers #50 of the Oakland Athletics pitches in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 1, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)

Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers pitched a gem for the first no-hitter of 2019, using 131 pitches and six strikeouts to lead the Athletics to a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. This is the second no-hitter of Fiers’ career, as he pitched a no-no with the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 21, 2015. Using 134 pitches, he helped the Astros to a 3-0 victory. Fiers is the eighth pitcher in Major League Baseball history to pitch a no-hitter with multiple teams.

Mike Fiers threw his SECOND no-hitter 🔥🔥 He is the 8th pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter with multiple teams. pic.twitter.com/N1B7nfTozz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2019

Fiers’ performance against the Reds marks the 300th no-hitter in MLB history, including the postseason.

Trying to Jinx Fiers

Despite the Reds social media trying to jinx the Athletics’ right-hander as shown below, there was no stopping Fiers in Oakland tonight.

Hey @Athletics, Your pitcher is throwing a no hitter. Just thought you’d like to know. Best regards, AtReds — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2019

They later released a follow-up tweet.

In all seriousness, congrats to Mike Fiers on an outstanding performance. pic.twitter.com/4NTgNJT6VM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2019

Season Outlook

Fiers is in his second season with the Athletics and ninth of his career. The 33-year-old Hollywood, Florida native is sporting 3-3 record this season in his nine appearances. Despite his performance against the Reds, he has already allowed more runs in the first month and change of the 2019 season than he did in all of 2018. The Athletics are hoping this showing is a sign of more success to come.

The Oakland Athletics are now 16-21 on the season, good for fifth in the American League West. With the injury to Khris Davis earlier this week, one of the best bats in their lineup is down for at least a few games. They will need strong pitching from Fiers, Frankie Montas, and the rest of their staff if they want to crawl their way back into postseason contention for the second straight season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on