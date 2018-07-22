Oakland A’s Strengthen Pitching by Receiving RHP Jeurys Familia

Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Oakland Athletics arrive into the second half of the season red hot, only four games back of their division rival Seattle Mariners for the second AL Wild Card spot. They strengthened their pitching for the home stretch by trading two minor league players to the New York Mets for RHP Jeurys Familia.

This season, Familia has pitched excellently, totaling a 2.88 ERA and 3.07 K/BB ratio in 40 2/3 innings this season. In 2016, the closer had an MLB-leading 51 saves and made the All-Star team.

The Mets receive two solid prospects from the Athletics. Will Toffey is hitting .244/.357/.384 with five home runs so far this season in Class A. Pitcher Bobby Wahl, the other prospect the Mets are receiving in the trade, has performed well in Triple-A, recording a 2.27 ERA in 39 2/3 innings this season, which has seen him come up for the A’s in a few games.

“This trade hits three major areas,” Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said in a statement. “We got a major league ready reliever our scouts recommended, a position player who was a high selection from the 2017 draft and strong prospect in the A’s system as well as receiving international bonus pool money to help in the future.”

Familia joins an Athletics bullpen that has been very strong and effective. All-Star closer Blake Treinen has posted a 0.48 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 48 innings this season. He has racked up 24 saves in 27 attempts so far. Trivino has a 1.22 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. Having a powerful arm like Familia added to this bullpen will be crucial as he will take some of the work relieving in the earlier innings to set up the powerful one-two punch of Trivino and Treinen.

Familia also possesses postseason experience, which is crucial for a franchise trying to get back to playoff glory. He anchored the Mets to back to back postseason appearances in 2015 and 2016 respectively. During the 2015 postseason campaign, he had eight scoreless outings and saved five games in the NLDS and NLCS combined.

“We thought he was the best guy out there,” Oakland general manager David Forst said. “Adding a reliever right now was the best option and we thought Jeurys was the best guy. We’ve been talking to the Mets for a while, and we’re happy that it came together.”

In their last 28 games, the Athletics have gone 21-7. While some may have criticized Oakland for going after a reliever instead of filling holes in their starting rotation, you can’t have enough effective pitchers in your bullpen. With the closer merely being just a rental player, Familia will take some of the burden off of Treinen and Trivino, setting up an epic stretch run as Oakland tries to reach its first postseason appearance since 2014.

